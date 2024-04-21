Walker runs towards his destiny: 'Everything changes'

Among the subplots that played out at Rugby Park on Saturday was an individual milestone from a young man who has begun an exciting phase of his life.
For Walker Harrison, the clash not only marked his Magpies debut but it also signified a deepening of his relationship with his new club and new home.
In January, the Walcha-raised No. 6 moved to Tamworth from Armidale, where he spent the past three years studying agribusiness at the University of New England.
The 21-year-old Farrer alumnus, who is completing the final year of his degree online, relocated for work and for a relationship.
He is working at AMPS Agribusiness and his partner teaches at St Nicholas Primary School.
"It's been an easy transition," Harrison said of the move to Tamworth. "We found a house and then started work and started footy."
"Everything changes," he added, in reference to his job. "It's not the same every day, which is good."
A former Robb College first-grader, Harrison said he linked with the Magpies because he had mates at the club and "they talked it up".
"It was a little bit scrappy in areas," he said of the 34-12 round one loss to Armidale, adding: "We were defending for probably 70 per cent of the game.
"I can't commend the defence enough. We've just gotta play smarter."
The Blues jumped to an early 15-0 lead and we never headed, although Tamworth played 30 minutes of the second half down a man after No. 7 Finlay Lambeth was sent off for a lifting tackle.
We have a bit to work on.
The home reduced the margin to 15-5 at half-time after No. 4 Norman Turner crashed over, then drew even closer when No. 15 Mitch Bowen scooped up a lose ball and raced away to score.
Liam Allan converted from touch and it was a 15-12 ball game.
But that was the closest Tamworth got to last year's beaten grand finalists, with No.10 Fraser Thomas slicing through the Magpies' defence in the 67th minutes to reassert Armidale's authority.
"We have a bit to work on," Harrison said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.