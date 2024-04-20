Tamworth saddler continues the time-honoured art of saddle making

The concept of a good saddle remains mostly unchanged, but the process is also constantly evolving, says Tamworth saddler Glenn Davis of Davis Saddles.
One of Glenn's saddles this year, a Stockman's Throne, was placed first in the craft section at the Royal Agricultural Society's Sydney Royal Show. He won this award in 2018 with another Stockman's Throne saddle, which was also presented with the Frances Binnie Arts and Crafts award for the best exhibit of the show.
Mr Davis grew up in a saddler's workshop and learned his trade from an age he "can only just remember" under the critical and demanding eye of his father, John Davis.
"Dad's father (John Davis) was a drover, and Dad grew up on the road. He began his apprenticeship as a saddler at age 14 in Moree," he said.
"I've been around horses since I could walk. It wasn't a choice to be a saddler; I would be one."
John Davis' father was a master saddler, and while he's been retired "for a couple of years", he still closely examines his son's work, even though Glenn is now regarded as a master of his trade.
Davis Saddles produces several types of saddles. The Stockman's Throne was a John Davis design, which his son sticks to absolutely to this day.
The next tier down is a swinging fender saddle, which he calls the Catalina with the Work Ringer. They are priced from "just under $17,000 to just under $7000", Glenn said.
The saddler's craft still holds firm with Mr Davis and Davis Saddles, each taking 130 to 140 hours to create.
"I think I border on ocd (obsessive-compulsive disorder)," he jokes. "You've got to be that way to do a good job."
Victoria Davis, his partner, said when he was "in the zone when he's stitching, he's very focused".
Mr Davis says his point of difference to many other saddlers is that he still rides regularly. Each Monday, he and the three horses he has in work can be found in the backyards of the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange pushing the sale cattle around.
Later this week, he'll travel to the Barraba property, Burindi, part of the Paraway stable, to attend its weekend of campdrafting.
"Being on the horses helps me understand their changing shapes," he said, noting the increasing number of Quarter Horse genetics among stock horses nationwide.
"There's a big difference between (the shapes) of working horses and arena horses."
Mr Davis said his clients also understood the different shapes working and performance horses were evolving into.
Working with horses is a labour of love for Mr Davis and he believes that knowledge assists him with his work.
"If I get a blank, I'll get on a horse or go for a run, and everything improves," he said.
"When I'm working in the zone, I do it efficiently and effectively, getting about 10 hours work in about six hours."
Running is another of Mr Davis' hobbies. Each week, he clocks up about 40 to 50 kilometres, and marathon running is the challenge he likes to take on.
"I usually try and do 25km on Saturdays," he said. "Later in the year, I'll do the Sydney marathon."
Mr Davis plans to attend the Tamworth 10 running festival in early August, which includes a half-marathon.
He also works on saddles made by other artisans.
"People bring things here, something we've not made, and ask for changes," he said.
"It's not something I like to do, but then there's the safety aspect if gear fails when someone is competing, I wouldn't want to see them get hurt.
"I'm about 18 months behind, and it's because I won't send anything out that I would not be happy to buy myself."
Leather is the chief component of a saddle, and Mr Davis says the quality of leather he uses is expensive to procure.
"The leather I use comes from England and Italy. It's the best for my needs," he said. "It takes just one phone call, and it can be here in a night or two.
"The leather I like to use needs to be as smooth as glass on both sides."
Mr Davis constructs the saddle trees for the swinging fender saddles himself, while a specialist makes the trees for the Stockman's Throne.
"He's a chap we've been using for 40 to 50 years and he's semi-retired now," he said.
"I don't know what we'll do when he quits. But, I don't think it will be a major problem; I'll work something out.
"Even if I have to go down and spend a week or so with him, I can make my own."
Mr Davis said the wonder of creating a new saddle still remained even after the many decades he'd been in the industry.
"I can finish a job and then walk around it and say to myself, 'Did I really make that?'
Ms Davis said the satisfaction of a Davis Saddle was ongoing.
"It's so nice for us to see a saddle going out to a customer," she said.
"We had a young girl, who had visited us several years ago and set her heart on owning one of our saddles.
"She scrimped and saved, working in a hair salon to get the money together to buy one. It really tugs at our heartstrings when this happens."
