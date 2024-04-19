'You can see the aura around the guys': Vidler's glowing Boars report card

Chris Vidler can see it.
It's a winning aura - and the old warhorse saw it before when he won premierships at West Tamworth and Aberdeen.
"You can see the aura around the guys - they're switched on," Vidler said of his Moree Boars teammates. "They really, really wanna win it [the premiership]."
Chasing their first Group 4 title since 2002, the Boars have started the season with two impressive wins.
A 36-16 defeat of Dungowan was followed by a 42-16 statement slaying away to North Tamworth.
"They're full of confidence," Vidler said of his teammates ahead of hosting Gunnedah on Sunday, April 21. "Just the attitude they had before a game - talking in the sheds.
"They want a premiership. It's as simple as that."
They really, really wanna win it [the premiership].
For five seasons, Vidler tried to do that at Kootingal-Moonbi. And when it didn't happen, the evergreen 38-year-old signed with Moree for this season.
He started both games at prop, but only had his first training session with the side on Thursday night, April 18.
Vidler said: "The first game, I was a bit nervous and felt a bit out of place [he still received one best and fairest point]."
"But the second game against Norths, I felt really comfortable. And obviously the scoreboard showed that too, as a team effort."
Vidler said Moree played with a "controlled aggression". He likes that.
"And we're complimenting each other," he said, adding: "Our discipline has been unreal the first two games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.