'Great athleticism': Parry shines at Maitland as he looks to reclaim NRL career

Anyone who knows Ethan Parry as a footballer would be aware of his jumping ability.
So, they would be unsurprised to learn that Parry's stellar first-grade debut for the Maitland Pickers included the 191-centimetre former Eel soaring above an opponent to catch the ball and score.
The former Kooty Rooster, 25, bagged a double on the right wing in a 20-10 win over the Northern Hawks in an opening round clash at Newcastle Sportsground No.2 on Saturday, April 13.
Named Maitland's players' player, Parry - who is trying to resurrect his two-game NRL career after battling personal issues - will play on the wing when the reigning two-time premiers meet Kurri Kurri at home on Saturday, April 20.
Parry has impressed Pickers coach Matt Lantry, who said the former Australian Schoolboy "has great athleticism".
"He seems really settled off the field, which is a huge factor in giving you the chance to play some good footy," Lantry said, adding that "there's a lot of improvement still in Ethan's game".
"I'm sure he'd be the first to admit that," the mentor said.
"But he's come back in at a really, really good level, that's he's certainly been respectful of, and we're very happy to see him just build into his season, with limited expectations.
"The worst thing we can do with young guys coming back in to a good level is expect them to be 10 out of 10 every week and dominate their opposition."
Parry's first try against the Hawks, Lantry said, was "a really nice, low pickup on his feet to cross the line".
"But the second one, he had to do some real work. It was a nice cross-field kick and he outleaped Ethan Ferguson to score in the corner.
"So he's got great athleticism."
Five years ago, Parry scored a sensational winger's try for Parramatta in his NRL debut - scorching the Brookvale Oval turf while chasing down a Dylan Brown grubber against Manly.
A year later, he had departed the Eels by mutual consent, according to the club.
In early 2023, Parry sat beside his partner Alanah McBean and fought back tears as he told the Leader how alcohol-fuelled poor choices had resulted in his descent into darkness..
"If you asked me to run from here to Perth and back, I'd do it [to play NRL again]," he said.
