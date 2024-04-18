Gunnedah council votes to cut out middle man and donate directly to charity

The Sydney Flight College (SFC) may have to fork out landing fees at Gunnedah Airport's, but it is all for a good cause.
The flight school requested Gunnedah Shire Council waive the landing fee for 15 aircraft set to touch down and refuel at the North West airport as part of the flight trial for the 2024 SFC Air Race for Angel Flight.
All profits raised from the race will be donated to the charity organisation, Angel Flight.
Gunnedah councillors voted at the ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, April 17, to decline the request and instead donate directly to the charity.
Councillor Murray O'Keefe supported the motion to donate the $231 landing fee to Angel Flight.
Cr O'Keefe said he supported the flight school's charity work, however, they must not forget they are a for-profit organisation.
"I want to support Angel Flight; it is a great service and charity that has a strong connection to our region," Cr O'Keefe said.
"I commend Sydney Flight College for what they are doing, we dance around this issue a lot, but they are a for-profit organisation.
"I'm happy to kick the can round to donate to them, but I don't want to give out fee waivers to for-profit entities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.