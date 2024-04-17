Marathon man: Dylan travels insane distances to play footy for Wee Waa Panthers

North of the border there resides a 38-year-old father of three with a jaw-dropping devotion to a great cause.
This year, Dylan Harradine will drive 800 kilometres from his home in Bundaberg to Wee Waa in order to steer the Wee Waa Panthers in their return season after a five-season hibernation.
He was at Kootingal Recreation Reserve on Sunday, April 14, wearing the No. 7 with verve as the Panthers' first game back was a 66-6 mercy rule loss to the table-topping Roosters (the game was stopped more than five minutes early).
Harradine - who grew up in Narrabri, moved his family to Bundaberg five years ago for "a coastal life", and works for Bundy Juice - left home at 6am on Friday, April 12, and was in Wee Waa for training that afternoon.
He said it was his "first full hitout" with the side.
"It's a long drive down here to have a run around," he said, adding that he made the trip alone. "But more than proud to come and put the jersey on."
Harradine, who previously played for the Panthers, may up his selection availability.
"I think at the moment that's every second week. But if the boys need me, I'll be back whenever they need me."
Harradine said Wee Waa was "a great footy town" - the home of "the great Jamie Lyon".
"There's a lot of heart and soul around that little town," he said. "It's one of the best things to come out of there, bringing us back into the comp."
"Community support's been unreal," he added. "So, I can't wait for the first home game, just to see everyone rock out and pack the stadium out, so to speak."
The boys will come down and have a look around in a few weeks.
That will happen when the Panthers host the Kangaroos in round four on April 28. Harradine will be there.
The role of this historic Wee Waa side was to "build a strong foundation for the club again, to roll on year after year", he said.
However, the Panthers haven't got Harradine all to themselves: the marathon man, who returned home on Monday, also plays first grade for the Avondale Tigers in Bundaberg.
And oh, he laces up for AFL outfit Brothers Bulldogs when he can.
"The boys will come down and have a look around in a few weeks," he said of Wee Waa and his two sons.
