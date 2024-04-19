The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Smiles everywhere at Adoption Day

By Michael Cowley
April 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo Cunningham and her daughter Abbie with their new family member Jai. Picture Ross Schultz. Picture supplied
Jo Cunningham and her daughter Abbie with their new family member Jai. Picture Ross Schultz. Picture supplied

Families, couples, singles, those living in apartments, in houses or on some land, the adopters at the National Adoption Day (NAD) rivalled the greyhounds for diversity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.