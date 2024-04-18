Let 'Robbie' entertain you at the Capital Theatre

Let me entertain you! This week is all about music. Rock music, rock legends and our favourite sounds of the screen.
The world's No. 1 Robbie Williams show is coming to Tamworth!
Tony Lewis has been turning heads and wowing audiences worldwide, for the past two decades, with his amazing portrayal of Britain's 'Great Entertainer', Robbie Williams.
The resemblance is uncanny!
Tony's show, complete with a live band, covers all the greatest hits, with a few special surprises thrown in, capturing the true spirit of everything RW!
The show takes you on a journey of the old favourites, a hint of swing, right up to date with the modern classics and even incorporates a certain boy band.
The looks, the moves, the voice, the ego.... This show has it all!
Tony as Robbie for one night only - Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, April 24, at 7.30pm
Tamworth Musical Society's first production for the year is defiantly not one to miss!
And what better backdrop for a musical than the works of Queen.
We Will Rock You is a jukebox comedy musical based on the songs of Queen with a book written by Ben Elton.
The musical takes place in a future age on a planet once called Earth that is now controlled by a mighty corporation ... rock music is unheard of and all musical instruments are banned.
The hope of breaking free rests with an unlikely resistance - an alliance of rebel Bohemians.
Following Scaramouche and Galileo, the audience will join the Bohemians in a fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock and roll.
With more than 24 legendary hits like - We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust and of course, We Will Rock You.
This is one show not to be missed.
Do not miss this 'Made in Tamworth' production presented by Tamworth Musical Society.
At the Capitol Theatre Friday, May 3, through to Saturday, May 18.
Sit back, relax and join the 2340 Big Band with resident vocalists Brad Gill and Kate Armstrong along with some special guests for their annual afternoon of jazz in the comfy Capitol Theatre.
In Swingin' on a Sunday: Sounds of the Screen, they'll take you through an exploration of swing tunes from the big and small screens.
Expect to hear jazzy tunes from a variety of movies, including classic and contemporary Disney films, James Bond, Moulin Rouge and many more.
Perhaps even some theme tunes from some well known tv shows ... Swingin' on a Sunday: Sounds of the Screen promises to be an entertaining afternoon for all the jazz, movie and tv fans.
Enjoy this walk down memory lane at the Capitol Theatre Sunday, May 26, at 2pm.
