Thoughtfully designed residence offers epitome of modern elegance

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
This gorgeous, architect-designed home will capture the interest of a wide range of potential buyers. Elevated atop a quiet street and boasting a spacious layout, split-level across two east-facing pavilions, this home capitalises on the stunning outlooks with lofty ceilings and expansive windows ensuring warm streams of natural light year-round.
Stepping inside, you'll immediately appreciate the luxurious design, showcasing refined neutrals, sophisticated fittings and high-quality finishes, complemented by polished timber flooring.
The heart of this masterpiece is an elegant and functional Kookaburra kitchen, perfect for everyday cooks and culinary enthusiasts alike. It boasts exquisite honeycomb tile backsplashes, sleek stone countertops, and premium appliances including a five-burner gas stove. The thoughtful design of this home means the kitchen seamlessly integrates with multiple indoor/outdoor living spaces, making this home ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying quiet family living.
On breezy summer afternoons, enjoy one of the numerous alfresco living/dining areas, framed by the sparkling plunge pool and beautifully landscaped yard. Or, on a cool winter's night, enjoy a hearty meal while snuggled up in one of the cozy living spaces.
And when you're after some quiet time, the bedrooms are equally impressive, with an oversized master suite serving as a tranquil retreat on the main level, complete with a lavish ensuite and walk-in robes. Four additional generously proportioned bedrooms offer comfort and plenty of storage with built-in robes, and a rumpus room on the upper pavilion provides an additional space for relaxation or recreation. For convenient, modern living, you'll also find a strategically positioned light-filled study.
This fabulous design has considered everything, featuring a flexible workshop/mancave/teenage retreat on the lower level, complete with a third bathroom, as well as a mudroom and storage locker for your large outdoor items. You'll also appreciate two rainwater tanks, a quadruple carport and abundant driveway parking.
Beyond its walls, this property is ideally situated, nestled within tranquil bushland on a quiet street. Essential amenities such as Tamworth Hospital and Shopping Centres are just a short drive away, meaning residents will enjoy the best of both worlds.
With its unrivalled blend of luxury, functionality, and idyllic surroundings, this impeccably crafted, thoughtfully designed residence offers the epitome of modern elegance for easy living.
