Thoughtfully designed residence offers epitome of modern elegance

And when you're after some quiet time, the bedrooms are equally impressive, with an oversized master suite serving as a tranquil retreat on the main level, complete with a lavish ensuite and walk-in robes. Four additional generously proportioned bedrooms offer comfort and plenty of storage with built-in robes, and a rumpus room on the upper pavilion provides an additional space for relaxation or recreation. For convenient, modern living, you'll also find a strategically positioned light-filled study.