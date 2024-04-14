30+ photos: Familiar faces and all the action from the Gunnedah fight night

From the outside, Saturday appeared to be a night like any other at the Gunnedah Town Hall.
But once inside, it was abuzz with music, excited chatter, and high-quality boxing action.
It was time for the Bad Intentions 9 fight night, organised by local gym Black 'n' Blue Boxing. And though it wasn't the packed-to-the-rafters affair that it normally is, due to the event being rescheduled and subsequently coinciding with the Gunnedah show, it was impossible to tell from the cheering and loud crowd support.
The night began with eight exhibition bouts, which were followed by 13 further amateur fights - the last four of which were for regional or state titles.
A handful of Tamworth fighters and many Gunnedah boxers appeared on the card and were each cheered raucously.
The final act was the lone professional bout on the card, between Tamworth's Lemuel Silisia and Indonesian journeyman Bima Prakosa.
Silisia won by thunderous knockout and enjoyed the wholehearted support of the crowd, particularly for his humble words post-fight.
It was an ideal cap on a great night for local boxing, which left Black 'n' Blue head coach and event organiser, Dave Syphers, beaming after it came to a close.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.