The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Environment

Community gets minor concessions as proposed solar farm charges ahead

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
April 12 2024 - 5:45am
An impression of the landscape near Loomberah with and without the proposed solar panels. Picture file
An impression of the landscape near Loomberah with and without the proposed solar panels. Picture file

A solar project is advancing to the next planning stage despite the local community's attempts to "fight tooth and nail" against it.

Jonathan Hawes

