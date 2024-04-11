Community gets minor concessions as proposed solar farm charges ahead

A solar project is advancing to the next planning stage despite the local community's attempts to "fight tooth and nail" against it.
The Middlebrook Solar Farm near Loomberah lodged its response to public submissions on Wednesday, April 10, and now goes to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) for its next tick of approval.
Developer Total Energies (formerly Total Eren) acknowledged concerns from the Loomberah community - about 22km south of Tamworth - regarding impacts on traffic, agriculture, and visual amenity.
"In response to the submissions received, several aspects of the Project have been updated to strengthen mitigation strategies and provide greater certainty," the company said in its response to submissions.
The French multinational listed five major changes to the project, including a more densely-packed Battery Energy Storage System and a promise to move or terminate "a number of existing 11kV distribution lines" to shrink the solar farm's footprint.
More site accesses have also been added to mitigate traffic issues and a waterway crossing has been shrunk to reduce impact on agriculture and biodiversity.
But with more than 120 submissions opposed to the project - and only five in favour - it's unclear whether any number of concessions will relieve all of the Loomberah community's concerns.
Total Energies was contacted for comment.
The DPE will review the proposed 320-megawatt solar project and make a recommendation to the state's Independent Planning Commission, which will have the final say on whether the project goes ahead.
The review could take anywhere from one to three months depending on whether the department requires additional information.
In the meantime, Total Energies and environmental consulting firm NGH will host a "community information drop-in session on Thursday, April 27, from 11am to 7pm at the Tamworth West Diggers Club.
Residents are invited to attend to discuss the project with the company directly.
