The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

New acquisitions on show at NERAM opening night

April 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NERAM director Rachael Parsons with Marisa Purcell's, Evening Tint, 2022. Acrylic on linen. Part of the New at NERAM exhibition, this work was donated through the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program by Marisa Purcell in 2023. Picture supplied.
NERAM director Rachael Parsons with Marisa Purcell's, Evening Tint, 2022. Acrylic on linen. Part of the New at NERAM exhibition, this work was donated through the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program by Marisa Purcell in 2023. Picture supplied.

A selection of recent acquisitions - donated by artists, private collectors, galleries, and the Packsaddle committee - will go on show at the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) this Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.