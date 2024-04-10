Bunnings to remain closed on Thursday, after damage to switchboard revealed

UPDATE
The Bunnings store will remain closed on Thursday, after water damage to the switchboard was revealed.
They need to let that air dry before they can do much more.
EARLIER
DIY'ers had to put projects on the backburner, after an incident at Tamworth's Bunnings store on Wednesday morning meant it was temporarily closed.
Police, and emergency services, including SES and fire brigade, were called to the Taminda store just after 10am, after a forklift hit a fire hydrant.
Tamworth police Inspector Michael Moy said as a result of that, it's caused a problem with the water system which has led to flooding within the store and concern a ceiling could collapse.
"Twelve workers in the store were trapped in the office area and they were trapped due to the volume of water which was causing them not to be able to get out and the doors were sealed," Inspector Moy said.
"The store was evacuated and the water was able to be turned off and once that was done the people in the office were able to be released and no one has been injured as a result."
Inspector Moy said at the time there were about a hundred workers in the store and an unknown number of members of the public, "but everyone has been evacuated and there have been no injuries".
"With the water, some of the roofing in the has come down and those people couldn't be released until the area was secure," he said.
Bunnings Regional Manager, Deb Thompson, confirmed the incident involved a burst water main.
"All our customers and team members are safe and we thank emergency services for their quick response and help managing the situation," she told the Leader in a statement.
The store will remain closed until the cleanup is complete and everything is checked to make sure it is safe to reopen to the public.
