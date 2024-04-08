The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

This is the technology set to save you money on your next utility bill

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 8 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's water operations manager Daniel Coe says ratepayers are set to save thanks to a wastewater innovation. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council's water operations manager Daniel Coe says ratepayers are set to save thanks to a wastewater innovation. Picture by Peter Hardin

A fresh process for waste treatment is rolling out in Tamworth, and the local council says that's good news for your wallet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.