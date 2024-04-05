Great day for ducks, as rain continues to fall

Motorists are being warned to take it easy as the rain continues to fall across the region.
It was not long before a number of low-lying roads around Tamworth became inundated.
There was water over the road on Ebsworth Street between William Street and Church Street.
Locals were forced to run for it, as the west stuff continued to fall throughout the day.
The city's ducks didn't mind too much, making the most of newly formed swimming puddles on sporting fields.
On top of the 30mm the city received up to 9am Friday, another 40.6mm was added to the official gauge at the city's airport up to 3pm.
The wet weather forced the cancellation of Oxley High School's popular International Night.
New dates are yet to be confirmed.
The wet weather is set to continue into tomorrow, with the bureau predicting a 25 per cent chance of up to 20mm.
The Newell Highway remains closed between Moree and Boggabilla due to flooding.
