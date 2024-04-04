He battled a constant scepticism headwind. Now Ethan Ross wants to leave his mark

Ethan Ross had his doubters but, thankfully, he was not one of them.
While negotiating the perilous process that is high school, the 18-year-old Tamworthian battled a constant scepticism headwind.
"I think everyone always doubts someone that's younger," he said. "So I think that's always a big one: to prove people wrong."
Armed with self-belief, Ross graduated from McCarthy Catholic College last year. He regards his "faith" in himself as his greatest asset.
"I think if you take confidence into anything, people will have more trust in you," he told the Leader.
The teen is now employing that winner's mentality as a service desk trainee at Essential Energy, and as a former South United junior who is intent on making a splash in the senior ranks.
I hope to take it further - climb through the ranks and cement myself in the IT department.
Ahead of the 2024 Premier League season, Ross is in the midst of a seminal phase of his young life - with his regional lifestyle made possible by his parents' decision to move from Sydney to Tamworth when he was toddler.
As he looks to lock down a starting spot at the Lightning after making his first-grade debut last year, he also hopes to cement himself as a valued employee.
"You always want to create pressure in the team: a bit of rivalry for positions," he said, adding: "I hope to take it further - climb through the ranks and cement myself in the IT department [at Essential Energy]."
Put on the spot, Ross said his greatest fear was "letting people down". While he wants to remembered as "giving" and "kind".
"And someone that people strive to be like."
