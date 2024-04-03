Break out your fluro leotards and get on board the 80's train

It's all about the music in this theatre talk!
Meet Tammy Tooth who's on the brink of a most epic midlife crisis. An unexpected quirk of fate sends her back in time to come face to face with her 15 year old self in her teenage bedroom, giving her the chance to ask the big questions, remember what makes her tick and help her reclaim her passion for life.
Featuring a banging live band rocking the sound track of our youth! Join Tammy in the front seat of the DeLorean, crank up the radio and take on a few life lessons from your favourite radio presenter, DJ Neon.
Dig out your 'Choose Life' shirt, your double cassette player and let the hits of the 80's solve the problems of your world ... one song at a time.
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30pm.
Join the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music for an evening of fine entertainment presented by its very talented staff and their friends. Many of the performers have achieved national success in their chosen areas of performance.
Showcasing the wide variety of talent from the staff, the concert will feature a Staff & Friends Orchestra, a Stage Band and other ensembles. As well as solos, duets and small chamber items performed by staff members.
The Con are excited to welcome back their friends from the Tamworth City Dance Academy to join them on stage in this wonderful showcase.
The wonderful evening is at the Capitol Theatre Saturday, April 13 at 6pm.
The Worlds #1 Robbie Williams show is coming to Tamworth!
Tony Lewis has been turning heads and wowing audiences worldwide, for the past two decades, with his amazing portrayal of Britain's Great Entertainer, Robbie Williams.
Tony's show, complete with a live band, covers all the greatest hits, with a few special surprises thrown in, capturing the true spirit of everything RW!
The show takes you on a journey of the old favourites, a hint of swing, right up to date with the modern classics and even incorporates a certain boyband.
The looks, the moves, the voice, the ego.... This show has it all!
Tony as Robbie for one night only - Tamworth Town Hall Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30pm
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
