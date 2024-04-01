New friends and state title win part of Cross' Dubbo experience

At one point on Friday, Desmond Cross thought his hopes of winning a state title were slipping away.
But Cross and his world champion teammate held firm to defeat a local hope.
Representing South Tamworth, Cross and teammate Cabramatta's James Reynolds took out a thrilling Bowls NSW Para Pairs final at North Dubbo RSL Sporties 15-13.
Following a thrilling final which came down to the final bowl, Cross didn't hesitate to say how he was feeling.
"Worn out," he said.
"It will hit soon, it's been a very big week but a great week. All of the people who turn up to play are great, I've met some new people.
"I met a bloke from Nyngan who is at his first tournament and he won a match and was so excited, it's stuff like that I will take out of it.
"To come and meet people for the first time is great, what happened in that game was a bonus."
Taking on Anthony Brown and Michael Vassallo, the final was a back-and-forth affair with Cross and Reynolds narrowly having their noses in front.
With the final end, Brown had an opportunity to pinch the title but the bowl went wide.
The spectators witnessed a great final and Cross said it lived up to his expectations.
"I could've asked for better," he joked.
"The heart rate (was high), and I had the bum puckered to the seat. I'm lucky enough to have played with Jimmy (Reynolds) who is a legend in his own right, to go out and win that game and carry myself well.
"The guys we played are two legends who have been playing well for a while, they'll come back stronger next year.
"They are too good not to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.