'Difficult decision' to close supermarket after fire breaks out on main street

Update:
A TAMWORTH supermarket will temporarily close after a fire tore through the business overnight.
More than 20 firefighters were called to Virk Supermarket, on Peel Street, about about 9:25pm, following reports a fire had broken out at the business.
Crews from the South Tamworth Fire and Rescue station worked for about 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
In the wake of the fire, owners of the supermarket issued an emotional statement online to share the "unfortunate news" with customers.
The statement said it was with "heavy hearts" the supermarket would have to temporarily close to assess the damage from the fire.
"We are committed to rebuilding and coming back stronger, but for now, our focus is on the safety and well-being of our employees and the community around us," the statement said.
The supermarket was a popular spot on the city's main street, and specialised in offering accessible and affordable multicultural food products.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the incident is not being treated as suspicious by police.
Owners of the supermarket said they were "deeply touched" by the support staff had received from the community in the hours after the fire.
"We look forward to welcoming you back soon and will share updates as we have them," the statement said.
Earlier:
MORE than 20 firefighters were called to battle an overnight blaze at a business on Tamworth's main street.
South Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to a triple zero call at about 9:25pm on Sunday, March 31, 2024, following reports of a fire at business on Peel Street.
Six fire engines from the South Tamworth station, and about 25 firefighters raced to the scene, and found smoke coming from the building.
A spokesperson for the South Tamworth Fire and Rescue station told the Leader it took crews about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Police taped off the area between Virk Supermarket and Pizza Express on Peel Street on Monday morning.
The supermarket was due to open to customers at 11am.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District were at the scene in the early hours of Monday morning.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.