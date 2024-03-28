Man hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on Duri Road

A man has been hospitalised after two cars collided on Duri Road, on the outskirts of Tamworth on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 4.40pm on March 28, at the intersection of Duri Road and Hillvue Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving two men in their 60s.
On arrival, officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a bronze SUV and a red 4WD had collided, causing the 4WD to roll onto its roof.
The driver of the 4WD was trapped for some time before being released by emergency services. He was treated on the scene by paramedics for multiple injuries before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of the SUV was not injured, and was taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing.
Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident to contact Oxley Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
