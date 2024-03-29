The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New paths making it easier for locals to get active

By Tamworth Regional Council
March 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The city's footpaths are encouraging residents to get active. Picture from file.
The city's footpaths are encouraging residents to get active. Picture from file.

Tamworth residents will soon have more reasons to hit the pavement with steady progress being made on construction to increase the city's footpath network.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.