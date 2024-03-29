New paths making it easier for locals to get active

Tamworth residents will soon have more reasons to hit the pavement with steady progress being made on construction to increase the city's footpath network.
As part of a key action in Tamworth Regional Council's Active Transport Strategy more than three kilometres of new footpaths are being laid at key links within the city, thanks to $1.3 million in funding from Transport for NSW's Get NSW Active program.
Council's Project Planning and Delivery Manager Mark Gardiner said the pathways have been identified with usability and safety in mind.
"The new paths are being built across 10 different locations that will help encourage residents to walk or cycle between schools or other community facilities, and in locations where pedestrian safety improvements are needed," Mr Gardiner said.
"These locations include South Tamworth, North Tamworth, West Tamworth and Hillvue."
Just in time for Easter, work in Park Street near the driveway entry to West League Club will be completed. Work in Robyn Street and Garden Street (south) will be completed in mid-April. The full list of footpaths and pram ramp upgrades scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 can be found on Council's website at www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/active-transport-footpaths
This project is the result of strategic planning through all levels of Council with the Active Transport Strategy being a key part of the Tamworth Integrated Transport Masterplan.
"This project is an important piece of the puzzle needed to reduce congestion for Tamworth's road users and improve parking availability by making it easier for more local residents to walk or cycle around the city," Mr Gardiner said.
"As Tamworth strides towards a more sustainable future, these new footpaths mark another step on our journey to create a healthier and more accessible city for all."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said Transport for NSW was proud to be funding these new pathways across Tamworth city.
"We're committed to providing options for more people to walk and cycle as part of their everyday commute, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle while also helping to relieve congestion on our roads," Minister Aitchison said.
"These new footpaths in Tamworth will help make walking a safer and more efficient option for locals to move around the community including to Tamworth South Public School, Tamworth High School and Scully Park.
"With Transport delivering almost 60 new footpaths and shared pathways this year in regional NSW areas, we are excited to see more infrastructure projects completed next year to benefit regional communities."
For more information on these projects visit https://www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/active-transport-footpaths
