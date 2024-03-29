Modern rural seclusion offering luxury, comfort and tranquil surrounds

3 beds | 1 bath | 4 car
Situated on an expansive 4.62-hectares in Moore Creek, this modern residence redefines rural living offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and tranquil surrounds.
Incorporating thoughtful design and rural seclusion, the home is as functional as it is beautiful.
Entering the home through an elegantly appointed mudroom, the heart of the home is the large open-plan living space and kitchen equipped with top-of-the-range appliances including a gas cooktop and dishwasher, complemented by a butler's pantry that effortlessly caters to your culinary needs.
Entertainment is at the forefront of the property's design with sliding doors opening onto the outdoor living space, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor areas, making it a breeze to keep an eye on the children in the pool and enjoy the glorious seasonal weather Tamworth offers. Three spacious bedrooms, each a sanctuary of comfort with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, are perfectly positioned away from the living areas.
Adding to the practicality of the home, the laundry is equipped with an additional toilet, providing convenience for family and guests alike. An attached double carport as well as a shed with space for another vehicle, and a studio perfect for a granny flat or home gym overlooking the rural views, add to the allure of the home.
Two fenced paddocks provide an ideal opportunity to keep a pony, while offering plenty of space to enjoy the expansive views.
Set against a backdrop of serene landscapes, this property offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle while still providing the luxuries of modern living.
