'The standard you walk past' | Letters to the editor

They say the standard you walk past is the standard you accept.
So is this what Tamworth council thinks is an acceptable standard for our roads? (See attached photos).
A couple of months ago the council started on a program of intersection road surface renewal across East Tamworth, and while some of them have been successful, some of them have failed miserably.
The intersection of Bourke and Raglan streets is a case in point, because if the council thinks this is acceptable to ratepayers, then ratepayers will be packing up and leaving in droves.
The road surface is already failing, and keep in mind this is a busy intersection, next to a day care centre and just down the road from a school.
And while we are on the topic, is council going to come back at and sweep the roads of all the leftover stones, blocking drains, laying in gutters and along roadsides?
Like everyone, I get that council is suffering a financial strain, but really, is having a little pride in a job well done too much to ask of the people collecting our rates?
Jason Roberts, Tamworth
Editor's note: The Leader approached Tamworth Regional Council about the questions in this letter and received the following in response.
A Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson explained that roadworks at the intersection of Bourke and Raglan Streets is yet to be completed.
"The first stage included works to strengthen the road base seal and give a prime seal of bitumen," the spokesperson said. "To complete the job there will be a final seal."
The intersection currently shows wear and tear on the prime seal but this will be smoothed out before the final seal is applied.
Did you know that the forefathers of Glen Innes asked the NSW Government of the time for a rail service towards the coast, surveyed etc. for development of businesses in the town, which was declined due to the usual "centicentric" mindset by Governments, nothing has changed. Glen Innes was a thriving town with a flour mill and boot manufacturer etc. The result the flour mill moved to Tamworth (Fielders) beginning its growth.
Can you imagine Tamworth without a rail service? Do you think that the town would have attracted business and developed into a thriving city without the rail?
I believe a bicycle track may be the transport alternative for the residents of the Northern Region and New England regions. Forget about linking Queensland by rail with potential for international and domestic tourists, business growth and development to our regions and southern QLD. I am sure McDonald's will be pleased about the Glen Innes bike track.
It appears our city cousins are busy planning for a fast rail service between Melbourne and Brisbane on the coast, tunnels and continued development of light rail in Sydney to worry about growth and development between rural regions in country NSW and QLD.
Our youth will have to leave their country towns and find employment in the cities where accommodation is difficult or go on welfare. So much for a greener way to travel by rail in rural Australia. Will this letter do any good? Those who matter are deaf and do not care.
Roslyn Pelchen, Glen Innes
With Easter approaching, The Salvation Army would like to extend an invitation to all and ask you to join us for one of our special upcoming Easter services. With more than 300 local Salvo churches throughout Australia, we welcome you to connect with your local Salvos and experience the community and hope that The Salvation Army offers.
The Salvos are passionate about caring for people. Each year, across our services, we help over 250,000 people. As we serve our community, we help people in financial hardship, those experiencing homelessness or living in unsafe homes, people struggling with addiction and mental illness, and people feeling lonely, abandoned and hurt.
Ultimately, we help people looking for hope and peace.
Our passion for helping others comes from the heart of what Easter is all about - Jesus.
On Good Friday, we commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. It was the most incredible sacrifice for all humankind. But the story didn't end there. God had a wonderful plan: to bring salvation and hope to the world. On Easter Sunday, we celebrate Jesus' resurrection, and the new life He offers to those who believe in Him.
Before His death, Jesus promised his followers that they would have peace. In the Bible, John chapter 14, verse 27 says, "I am leaving you with a gift - peace of mind and heart! And the peace I give isn't fragile like the peace the world gives. So don't be troubled or afraid."
So, what does the peace of Jesus look like? It comes in the form of hope - even when times are tough. We all face challenges in life - hardship, injustice, pain, sorrow - but Jesus can turn your life around through the hope He brings.
Let me encourage you to find peace, hope and an authentic faith community at the Salvos this Easter. To find your local Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au/easter
God bless you,
Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, Territorial Commander The Salvation Army Australia
Human caused climate change is now developing at a fast galloping pace. The recent UN agency's annual State of the Global Climate report includes some, not at all comforting , facts concerning the state of the World's climate in the 2023 year -as follows. The 2023 year was the hottest ever recorded for both land and sea since records began, global mean sea level reached a record highest ever level and Antarctic sea ice reached a record low.
In Australia it appears that using fossil fuels, coal gas and oil to create energy, will continue to be a top level Federal Government preference for well into the future which is a great disappointment.
It is difficult to see life on planet Earth continuing long term, unless some major changes are urgently implemented concerning energy being created without using fossil fuels that cause human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood South Australia
Most of us are already aware that the climate is heating up, but the recent World Meteorological Organization report confirmed that 2023 "smashed" climate records in an alarming manner ("UN weather agency issues red alert" 21/3). The need to stop pumping fossil fuel pollution into the atmosphere has never been more urgent. Although federal Labor have made commendable climate policy changes, they have also approved or supported no fewer than 16 new fossil fuel projects since the 2022 election.
Worse, the Coalition hasn't updated its climate targets, instead opting to promote nuclear energy which the CSIRO says "does not currently provide an economically competitive solution in Australia". And, according to former Chief Scientist Alan Finkel, nuclear power couldn't be online until the 2040s, by which time it won't be needed. Nuclear energy is not a climate solution in Australia - it's a distraction and delay tactic that could well extend the lives of polluting coal power plants. Sun and wind energy in combination with battery and pumped hydro storage are the clean solutions we need.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.