Crafted and contemporary family haven set in tranquil rural town of Manilla

4 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Nestled in an enviable location, this residence stands out as a modern family haven.
Welcome to 27 Worooma Place, Manilla, a contemporary styled home that has been perfectly crafted.
The residence features modern amenities and spacious interiors, making it suitable for family living.
With a well-designed layout and stylish finishes, the property provides a welcoming ambience.
Entering into the heart of the home is the spacious lounge room which will sure to become the parents retreat as it adjoins the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is strategically positioned at the entrance of the home complete with built in robes, ensuite and split system.
The remainder of the bedrooms are throughout the home with built-ins, ceiling fans and split systems.
Tastefully decorated main bathroom is located near bedroom two and three with stand-alone shower and bath.
Centred at the heart of the home is the kitchen and open plan living area.
The kitchen features an abundance of storage space with underbench oven, electric stove top and breakfast bar.
As you step outside you will discover the undercover alfresco area, fabulous for entertaining and relaxation overlooking the fully fenced back yard.
Other features include single lock-up garage with access to the home, three tanks, two garden sheds and double gates through to the rear yard.
27 Worooma Place, Manilla is positioned on a 908 sqm parcel of land in a quiet family orientated area.
Manilla is friendly country town located on Fossickers Way, at the junction of the Namoi and Manilla rivers and is only 45km north west of Tamworth.
It boasts all of the facilities and amenities that your family requires with preschool, day care, primary and high schools.
In recent years the town has become popular with trendy cafes, antique shops and giftware.
27 Worooma Place, Manilla, encapsulates a serene residential setting in a tranquil neighborhood, offering an ideal blend of comfort and convenience.
Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, 27 Worooma Place serves as a delightful retreat for those looking to enjoy the laid-back lifestyle of regional Australia.
This property is perfect for families and we look forward to welcoming you to the open house Saturday 30th March 2024, 11:30am-12noon.
