We need to become as powerful as possible, as quickly as possible. We need to be strong in all parts of the economy and the infrastructure within it, and we need to do it now. We need cheap reliable power, new dams, new major interconnecting transport routes within Australia, an education system that stops frolicking in social issues and catches up to the rest of South East Asia on core subjects. We need to work out what are our priorities and what we are willing to risk. I hope that is not our children.