'We need to work out what are our priorities and what we are willing to risk'

This week the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, came to visit Paul Keating and others in Australia. He is a regular visitor to the South Pacific and we are the last of a string of visits. One could suggest that the purpose of his first visits are of a primacy that matches the chronology.
The prime billing goes to the Solomon Islands which Wang Yi visited on 26 May 2022. Any knowledge of the defence of Australia during the Second World War and the blood bath which was Guadalcanal in the Solomons should clearly inform our nation of the strategic importance of this part of the globe to Australia's defence in regard to supply routes to the USA.
On 27 May 2022 Wang Yi visited Kiribati where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China wrote of the "selfless assistance" that China was offering. On 1 June 2022 Wang Yi visited Vanuatu then on 3 June 2022 our nearest neighbour Papua New Guinea. This was followed by a visit to our second closest neighbour Timor- Leste on 4 June 2022 where Xanana Gusmao gave Paul Keating a lesson in how to be gushing to the totalitarian military superpower in our region.
Pull out a map and put a big red dot on these locations on a map of the South Pacific and then have a look at where Wang Yi is visiting two years later, Australia. It is a classic case of the diplomatic manoeuvres to foreshadow military encirclement of Australia.
The powerful will do as they will and the weak will suffer as they must, a corruption of Thucydides quote from his observation of the Peloponnesian War. There is no doubt that China is powerful and following a noted Chinese process of negotiation, intimidation then militarisation. We have arrived at a transition between parts one and two of this troika in our region.
So what are we doing for our children and grandchildren to keep them with the liberties, rights and democracy that we take as a birthright? Well, we are taking on a battle with the weather which we are conducting with legislative missiles aimed at ourselves from Canberra.
Our aluminium industry is closing, our fuel refineries are closing, our plastics manufacturers are closing, our steel industry is smaller, our car manufacturing is gone. We have a 30pc so-called Nature Repair Bill to take land out of production, our fishing industry is almost gone with our timber industry and we are shutting down sections of our irrigation industry which feeds us.
But the Magnus Opus of this dissembling of our nation's resilience is what we are doing to the source of all industry, our power industry. Swindle Factories, euphemistically named "wind farms", are destroying our environment and smashing our power reliability. If they worked, industry would be lined up to come to Australia, instead they are running for the door.
Please don't ask what is Canberra going to do about this as they created the problem, exhibit one - Chris Bowen. You have to ask what you are going to do about it and if it is nothing, then just leave it to your children to be at risk of living in a vassal state of China.
We need to become as powerful as possible, as quickly as possible. We need to be strong in all parts of the economy and the infrastructure within it, and we need to do it now. We need cheap reliable power, new dams, new major interconnecting transport routes within Australia, an education system that stops frolicking in social issues and catches up to the rest of South East Asia on core subjects. We need to work out what are our priorities and what we are willing to risk. I hope that is not our children.
