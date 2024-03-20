Authorities on river watch after fungicide spills into water

COUNCIL is investigating after a large amount of pesticide spilled off the back of a truck and into the river.
On March 18, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) was alerted to a pollution incident in the Namoi River at Gunnedah.
It was reported about five litres of a fungicide had spilled into the water stream.
It's understood the pesticide was being stored in a drum which spilled from the back of a truck parked on Conadilly Street.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended the scene and worked to contain the spill.
Emergency services remained at the river to flush the storm water network.
The Namoi River runs through Manilla, Gunnedah and Narrabri and is used for irrigation, urban water supply, and mining.
A spokesperson for the NSW EPA told the Leader river water users downstream of Donnelly Field have been advised to avoid contact with the river water for the next few days.
The fungicide has been highly diluted but residents are urged to take precautionary action.
EPA officers will remain at the site to monitor the river for any impacts on aquatic life.
A spokesperson for Gunnedah Shire Council confirmed an investigation into the incident has been launched.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.