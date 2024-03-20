The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Authorities on river watch after fungicide spills into water

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 20 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About five litres of fungicide has spilled into the Namoi River at Gunnedah. Picture file
About five litres of fungicide has spilled into the Namoi River at Gunnedah. Picture file

COUNCIL is investigating after a large amount of pesticide spilled off the back of a truck and into the river.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.