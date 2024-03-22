The Northern Daily Leader
Bragging about wanting a new school gets you nowhere | Letters to the editor

By Letters
March 23 2024 - 5:45am
TikTok Kevin 11

Not content with photo opps, we now have our local member doing self-promoting videos bragging about "almost" getting kicked out of parliament by heckling from the cheap seats. Personally, I look forward to the day you are Kevin, for good.

