Bragging about wanting a new school gets you nowhere | Letters to the editor

The first question is whether or not Australians actually want to have the option of nuclear power and, if so, how long would it take to get the legislative process, the community consultation and the agreements about sites and disposal of waste in place? I'm guessing at least five years, probably a lot more. The second relates to the cost. Even for the as-yet unproven small reactors, there will be billions of dollars involved. Which power company (or government) would be willing to make that investment? And those billions of dollars will mean that the power that is sold into the electricity market will never be as cheap as that now coming from renewable sources.