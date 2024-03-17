The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader
Photo gallery: 20+ faces trackside as Gunnedah hosts 2024 Boggabri Cup

By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 17 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Cloudy conditions didn't dim the spirits of racegoers as Gunnedah Jockey Club hosted the 2024 Boggabri Cup meeting on Saturday, March 16.

