60+ faces: fashion and thoroughbreds collide at Country Championships

Eye-catching summer frocks were in bloom at Tamworth Racecourse, on another hot autumn day, as the Country Championships qualifier was staged.
A crowd of up to 600 descended on the picturesque country course for the annual event.
The Tamworth Jockey Club had hoped for a crowd of about 1000.
"It's a little bit down on the numbers - not sure why," TJC general manager Jack Penfold said of this year's meeting. "We've advertised it as best we can, but it's the best we can get."
Young Gunnedah duo Breeana Ward and Amelia Woolaston were attending their first Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth, and looked stunning in body-hugging dresses.
The friends graduated high school last year. And attending the meeting on Sunday, March 10, was part of their plan to "do more stuff" now that they were "able to get out more" post-school.
So said Ward - who, like Woolaston, was a member of Gunnedah's premiership-winning women's AFL side last year.
The $150,000 feature race was won by the Scott Singleton-trained Russley Crown (apprentice Mitch Stapleford), with Rapbidash and Sting Jet in second and third place respectively.
The $1 million Country Championships final will be held at Royal Randwick on April 6.
