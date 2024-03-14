'We want our best players': Has Group 4 been snubbed for the Country Championships final?

Only one Group 4 first-grader has been named in the Northern Tigers' side for their Country Championships semi-final against Newcastle.
Werris Creek flyer Ronin Haddin has been selected on the wing for the clash at Pirtek Park in Singleton on Sunday, March 17. Fellow Magpie Cody Tickle may be the 18th man.
From a Group 4 perspective, it mirrors the Tigers' lineup for their last match - an upset opening round win over the Western Rams.
Harrison Hunter, New South Rugby League regional manager (Northern), said the "very Group 21-predominant side" was "probably the best squad" picked.
However, North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce said there was a lack of interest in the Country Championships from Group 4 players because representing the region had "lost a little bit of its prestige".
Their comments came as it was revealed that a rebooted tri-series featuring men's teams from Group 4, Group 21 and Group 19 would be played at Scully Park on May 12, 2024.
Unlike Boyce, Hunter believes Group 4 players want to play for the Tigers.
He said there "was a few" Group 4 players in Tigers coach Brady Hammond's initial extended squad.
"And I think at the end of the day the squad that did end up getting picked, it's probably the best squad that we can put on paper for throughout the region," he said.
"And that's what we wanted to get to, in the sense that we want our best players to be playing and representing the region."
Hunter said the dearth of Group 4 players in the Tigers' team was not a knock on the Group's "player quality".
He said it was more a reflection of Group 21's superior quality because it was "very much closer to Newcastle and does draw some bigger players".
"Brady, the coach, he's seen a lot of football throughout the last few years in the region," he said. "And he ultimately had the deciding factor on who he wanted in the side.
"And at the end of the day, we got the win [against the Rams] - so he must've put the best side on the field."
In the corresponding fixture last year, the Tigers were eliminated from the competition after the Rams trounced them 64-18 at Farrer's John Simpson Oval. That side featured a host of Group 4 players.
Hunter said the rebooted tri-series would be "a pretty big spectacle" featuring first-grade, women's tackle and under-18 outfits.
Reintroducing the tri-series had been mooted "the last few years", he said. "But all three comps decided that they're gonna stop on that weekend [this year]."
However, the 2025 Tigers men's side "won't be selected directly" from the tri-series, Hunter said, but added: "It will give us at least a good platform to look at."
Boyce, meanwhile, claimed that representing the Tigers had lost some of its prestige because of the way the side was selected.
The selection process was "a little bit messy", he said, adding: "Like I said, it's lost a little bit of its prestige because you're more nominated for the side - not earnt it through representing your Group."
"Because if you look over the last four years, how many Group 19 players have represented Greater Norther Tigers in that senior team? They'd be next to none," he also said.
"So it's not truly a Greater Northern rep side. And I think a lot of people enjoyed the old tri-series."
Boyce hopes the tri-series' relaunch will "fix the problem".
"I'm hoping that they select the sides through that tri-series - and I think that will alleviate any issues," he said.
He added: "It's a bit of a tough weekend of footy but you earn your Greater Northern jumper - it's not just that you nominate players and whoever rocks up to training gets selected."
