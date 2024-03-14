The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How a US adventure helped shape Wong's future and led her to Tamworth

SN
By Samantha Newsam
March 14 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Wong said she can't wait to get to Tamworth and start as NIAS' new sports programs manager. Picture Supplied
Nicole Wong said she can't wait to get to Tamworth and start as NIAS' new sports programs manager. Picture Supplied

Nicole Wong's passion for sport has taken her from the North Island of New Zealand, to the US, England and now Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.