AFL North West player losses and gains: major movements behind the scenes

Jakob Vearing's "very optimistic" demeanour is founded in reality.
Banging out his 2024 losses and gains for the Leader, must have emboldened the Bulldogs men's mentor.
And across the way at Tamworth, the same surely applied to first-year Swans coach Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster. While up the road, Nomads debutant coach Harry Dobson also emits a confident air.
The season blasts off on April 27, 2024.
Tamworth Swans
Beaten but commendable against Inverell in last season's decider, the Swans have countered seven losses, including Will George and Justin Leehy, with a whopping 11 gains including the return of deadly boot Kaleb Crowhurst.
Player-coach Bennetts-Inkster said there was a "really positive vibe around the club" - who "deserve a premiership". The men have lost three straight grand finals.
"We have had incredible numbers this pre-season with a squad size of 30-35," Bennetts-Inkster said. "Plenty of new faces with some handy ex-players returning."
Losses: Will George, Justin Leehy, Lachie MacIntosh, Billy Urqhart, Blake Hutchinson, Lachie Ballard, Zac Collier.
Gains: Hugh Pearson, Tom Wood, Blair Kedzlie, Josh Cruickshank, James Goode, Lewis Murray, Tyson Rennie, Kaleb Crowhurst, Sanjiv Weerasingham, Kim Farrel, Joey Almaleh.
New England Nomads
Harry Dobson takes over from premiership-winner Clarrie Barker as Nomads coach, and believes his squad are "youthful" and "developing great camaraderie".
It's certainly bloated with new arrivals - eight in all, against four losses that include Fraser Menzies and Tajo Quaife.
"My expectation is that we'll play attacking football in the right spirit," Dobson said.
Losses: Fraser Menzies, Tajo Quaife, Lindsay Brown, Antonio Molinaro-Rathsmann.
Gains: Donavan Hansell, Ben Parsons, Tom Bradley, Kade Williams, Jeremy Roth, Isaiah Palmbino, Byron Waldron, Ryan Miller.
Gunnedah Bulldogs
Gunnedah's rebuild is looking good - there seems to be quality there.
The gains include Max Ries, a half-back flank from the University of NSW's premier side; as well as Hayden Thomas, a midfielder from the Northern Territory Football League.
Vearing said "it's looking quite promising".
"I'm definitely hoping to be competitive," he said. "And I think we have the building blocks of a strong side as the season progresses."
Losses: Ryan Smith, Nick Ferguson.
Gains: Ethan Langfield, Jordan Woodsosk-Sneddon, Max Ries, Hayden Thomas, Liam Naismith, Mason Louis.
Still to come, the Saints and the Kangaroos ...
