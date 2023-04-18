The Northern Daily Leader
AFL North West: Gunnedah women's coach Jakob Vearing predicting another strong season for Bulldogs

By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Jakob Vearing, pictured here with partner Maddi Wright, and new daughter, Tilly last year, will again coach the Gunnedah women's side in 2023. Picture Supplied
They've been minor premiers the last three seasons, and the Gunnedah Bulldogs are shaping up to again be a force in this year's AFL North West women's competition.

