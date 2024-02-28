The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New stimulations abound in Alex Barker's wonderfully rich world

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 28 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I've always wanted to be involved in helping the community in Moree in some capacity" ... Alex Barker. Picture by Mark Bode
"I've always wanted to be involved in helping the community in Moree in some capacity" ... Alex Barker. Picture by Mark Bode

In the confines of Alex Barker's mind, it would appear that three things have emerged as the dominate considerations of the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.