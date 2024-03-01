Ratepayers hold council to account on possible sale | Letters to the editor

The Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc (TRRRA) is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation, or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist the Tamworth Regional Council in its decision making.
It was reported that Ray Walsh House (RWH) would have $2 million spent on removal of all the internal walls and floor coverings in TRC business papers. TRC in their media release of 26 February said that $1 million had been spent on this task.
The public was informed that stage two will involve removing the ceiling, stripping out asbestos containing vermiculite and then reinsulating the building at an estimated cost of $10 million estimated by NSW Public Works. Some experienced local builders express scepticism at this estimate.
TRC has now committed to do nothing about Ray Walsh House until the next election. Is that an adequate answer?
TRC needs to provide all of the unredacted documents related to the asbestos issues to the TRC Councillors and to the public.
It appears that none of the Councillors, at least at a formal level, have been notified of any discussions or proposals about the future of RWH.
The Councillors need to be much more active in holding the TRC bureaucracy to account.
Once again we here TRC blowing money that could be spent somewhere better, by sending one lucky delegate on a junket trip to America to investigate wastewater recycling.
I wonder if they have sent the same delegate to Melbourne Water, Victoria to investigate their water recycling methods they have been using, or bothered to contact these world leaders in wastewater recycling, Qatar, Israel and Kuwait, in which Israel leads the world in this technology.
Another amazing fact is that the lucky delegate going to America must be on one hell of a fact finding mission as council has given them three months after they get back, to present their findings in a report.
I may sound cynical about these junket trips on ratepayer money, because I personally do not believe for one minute that this mob doesn't do and extensive worldwide investigation firstly into water recycling before sending someone out of the country.
It also makes me angry when we have councillors that sit around the table and agree to do things like this without one or several questioning the possibility of this being the best likely option they have.
And one last thing I would like to know; how many other councils around the country are sending delegates? I will be waiting with bated breath to see the outcome of this adventure.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
Indeed it is with the greatest of sadness I now see more frequently in my adopted city since 1961 more homeless on the street corners etc. Over years I have stated that if our comfortable member for Tamworth could build a four unit block each financial year this sadness would NOT be here. Instead we would now have 12 blocks and 48 units and possibly NO homeless.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
'Brighter Day' held on Saturday February 24 to raise awareness of Youth suicide. It brought together organisations providing mental health services in our community. In 2022, there were 368 young Australians (15-25 years) who died by suicide. And for every suicide there are 100-200 attempts. These statistics are incredibly sad, and very sobering. Why do so many of our young people feel that suicide is their only option?
Mental health. Domestic violence. Drugs and alcohol. Suicide. What do all these have in common? They are intertwined and impacted by high rates of family break downs, low socio economics, lower levels of education, reduced availability of services in rural/regional areas; unrealistic social media ideals, societal pressures and a society that is becoming increasingly disconnected.
"It takes a village to raise a child". An African proverb with the message that it takes many people to provide a safe, healthy environment where children feel secure and supported so they can develop and flourish; to realise their hopes and dreams.
Our communities are larger, but our villages are smaller. Stresses are higher, but support is lower. More people saying more should be done, but less people prepared to do it. Governments, services, communities, families, friends; we all have a vital role to play in the "village".
Is it time to rebuild our "village" with a longer term strategy that is bipartisan and less siloed? Based on responsibility not rhetoric. To provide a brighter day, every day, for every child, to reduce youth suicide!
Judy Coates, Calala
If you or anyone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Amid the cost-of-living, energy and climate challenges we face, it's understandable that we are scrambling for solutions. Fortunately, cheap, fast to install, and increasingly efficient renewable energy ticks all the boxes.
Like the Coalition, however, Dr Michael De Percy, a member of the Australian Nuclear Association, blindly promotes nuclear power ("Where to find power to get us to net zero", 20/2).
Aside from the fact that nuclear is banned across Australia, modelling from the CSIRO says nuclear is five times more expensive to build than renewables (even when transmission and batteries are included). And, according to former Chief Scientist Alan Finkel, nuclear power couldn't be online until the 2040s, by which time it won't be needed.
So, in the interest of addressing our national and global challenges in a timely manner, where possible and appropriate, let's get behind the wind, solar and batteries that will help to lead us out of the current energy mess.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Information ascertained from article included in Northern Daily Leader 22.2.24 'Coal mine case to shape future'.
Recently Tanya Plibersek Federal Minister For The Environment And Water has approved 19 coal and gas proposals and a further 24 coal and gas proposals are waiting for approval.
Many people in Australia will be amazed that so many coal and gas projects have been approved or are waiting for approval considering that Australia is striving to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. It is almost impossible to make sense out of these against the tide actions.
Even more amazing is that the Environment Minister and legal team, in relation to current court actions, are making it clear that although they agree the use of coal and gas indirectly causes climate change each individual mine does not, in isolation, make a substantial contribution to causing climate change. Thus approvals are granted.
In my opinion this is total gobbledegook and the quicker the court throws this nonsense out the better.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
