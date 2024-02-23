Photo gallery: the Quirindi Cup in pictures

Summer's fangs were out at Quirindi Racecourse for the annual Quirindi Cup meeting.
The official maximum temperature on Friday, February 23, was 33 degrees.
But with the air still and moist, and what wind there was hitting you with an unpleasant lick, it felt considerably hotter.
Still, hundreds of racegoers descended on the course for the eight-race showcase meeting, with Tamworth hobby trainer Stephen Meyer providing the feelgood factor.
Meyer's Danza In The Dark captured the $50,000 Quirindi Cup (1600m). The seven-year-old gelding was ridden by apprentice Cobi Vitler.
Earlier this month, the trio teamed up to win the Walcha Cup.
Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager Sam Taylor was eyeing a crowd of up to 800 people.
"There's been a lot of interest this year, actually," she said, adding: "It's a bit warm at the minute.
"But hopefully we'll have some afternoon [race]goers turn up - and it should be a good afternoon."
For Quirindi locals Stephanie See, Britt Ramage and Bianca Kelynack, it was their first time at the event.
Like many racegoers, the trio excelled in the fashion stakes - with See bedecked in what look like bespoke headwear.
"Had some winners, had some losers, and done quite well on the horses too," Ramage joked.
