AgSmart Connect 2024 to drill down on agtech's hottest topics

Industry leaders will drill down on agtech's hottest topics at the upcoming AgSmart Connect event.
The seminar schedule for the two-day event - being held in Tamworth on March 6 and 7 - has now been released featuring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience.
Kicking off day one will be AirAgri co-founder James Diamond, presenting the session Navigating Rural Resilience in 2024, which focuses on building resilience within the agricultural sector amid the challenges of climate variability, team dynamics and compliance requirements.
The first day will also feature the event's keynote session, presenting the results of the project Harvesting Knowledge: Understanding Farmer Literacy and Adoption of Agri-Innovation in Australia, which uncovers the key factors influencing farmers' understanding and uptake of innovation.
Regional Angel Investor Network founder Sam Almaliki will present a lunch-time workshop on the best ways to secure early stage funding, while Cibo Labs extension and adoption manager Alastair Rayner will delve into the best way to manage your feed base with accuracy and repeatability.
Rounding out day one will be a panel session titled Women in Agri: Cultivating our Female Talent, and the Regional Angel Investor Network's Pitch to Paddock Showcase, giving start-ups the chance to pitch their groundbreaking innovations for the chance to win $10,000.
Day two will feature a presentation from the NSW Cyber Business Exchange, LiDAR product and programme manager Dr Samuel Holt will detail how this technology supports holistic agriculture and land management and a panel discussion will explore water conservation during drought.
The Regional Angel Investor Network will host another lunch-time workshop on day two, but this time aimed at anyone looking to invest in early stage deals.
Other sessions on day two include a presentation from Elynx Pty Ltd on production focused software for livestock producer, as well as a panel discussion on connectivity issues in the bush.
As well as the seminar sessions, a range of industry-leading exhibitors will be on hand to discuss the latest in agtech, including the Farms of the Future Hub hosting companies such as Field Solutions Group, Farmbot, and Sentek Technologies.
ACM Rural Events commercial manager Sean McKeown urged attendees to take advantage of the substantial discount available for pre-purchased tickets.
"Ticket sales are now live for AgSmart Connect, with a 40 per cent discount available for booking online," he said.
A single adult ticket costs $15 online and $25 at the door, children aged 12 to 17 years are $7.50 online and $15 at the door while kids aged 11 and under are free.
Exhibitor applications close February 22. To apply visit agsmartconnect.com.au, or email ananya.singhal@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For businesses interested in coming on board as a sponsor, there are also attractive packages available, email sean.mckeown@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For all other enquiries, contact agsmartconnect@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 02 6768 5800.
