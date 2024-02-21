Young Jack's inspirations for his mission possible: 'never give in'

The bloodline linking two of Jack Shankley's greatest motivations is strong, but an ocean of time separates them.
One was born in the shadow of the last century. The other was born between a great war and a great depression.
In Shankley's elder sister, Sarah, he has a visceral, real-time example of something resembling what he calls his "all-time dream".
And in his Armidale-based great grandfather, Alister Pankhurst, the Scone native has someone with a century of living to learn from.
Shankley spoke fondly of his sister and "great pop" after playing for the Northern Tigers in a 28-6 Andrew Johns Cup loss to the Central Coast Roosters at Farrer's John Simpson Oval.
The nuggety No. 7, who prefers to play hooker, is in the midst of what he hopes will be a transformative experience leading to his long-held goal of an NRL career.
He looked on as Sarah played five-eighth for the Newcastle Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup side in a narrow loss to Canterbury at Hammondville Oval in Sydney this month.
"She's just a workhorse," said Shankley, who turns 16 in May. "She's got that fitness in her, and I love that. That's why I try and take after her."
The Scone Thoroughbred trialled for the Knights' under-14 team. He was happy with his performance in a trial game against the Sharks, but was not signed. He regards that as probably his greatest disappointment in life.
"And that's what made me work, to get into this team now," he said of making the Tigers squad - his greatest achievement, adding that he hoped to secure an NRL junior contract via the Andrew Johns Cup.
The resolve displayed by the teen in pursuit of that lofty ambition can be partly traced back to a pivotal conversation he had with his 100-year-old great grandfather.
"I went and saw him and he said his life motivation is, never give in, never give up. And I just take that everywhere I go."
Shankley is in year 10 at St Joseph's Catholic College, Aberdeen. Mirroring his growth as a footballer, he has matured as a student.
"I try to put my best foot forward at school," he said. "Like, this year I've started to get my head down. I just wanna get my grades up, behave a bit better."
Undoubtedly, Sarah and Alister would approve.
