NSW Waratahs cameo stokes fire in Hunter prop

BO Abra hoped to reignite his Super Rugby career when the prop committed for a second stint with the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield.
A cameo for the NSW Waratahs has only added to his desire.
The Tamworth product and Italian lock Gabrielle Venditti played off the bench for an injury-hit Tahs in a combined a three-way trial against club sides Warringah and Manly on Saturday.
Venditti played about 60 minutes in the second, row and Abra packed down at tight-head for the final 20 minutes.
"Waratahs coach Darren Coleman called me last Wednesday and asked me to train with the group Thursday and Friday and play Saturday," Abra said. "It was a late call up but I thought why not?
"By the end of Thursday, I was really confident with the plays. There are a lot of things which are universal.
"Four years ago, I would have freaked out and got really nervous. I stayed pretty calm and took on as much knowledge as I could.
"The coaches said they just wanted me to carry the ball up, make my tackles and scrummage well. It was good just being out there playing again.
"It is good that I am on the radar. Hopefully I can work my way into a contract with them."
Abra, 24, played for the Western Force in 2022 and 23 but was not offered a new deal. He joined the Wildfires for the later stages of the Shute Shield last season before heading to New Zealand and helping steer Hawkes Bay to the Ranfurly Shield.
He arrived back in Newcastle in January.
"The boys have been training hard and the group is connecting well," he said. "The difference has been being around the boys from the get go and building relationships with players before I go out there. Last season I was thrown into a team which was already developed."
The Wildfires play their first trial against Manly at Singleton on March 9. They meet Western Sydney in Maitland on March 16 and finalise preparations against Brisbane club Souths in Coffs Harbour on March 23.
"I'm excited for what we can produce," Abra said.
