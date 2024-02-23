Tamworth ratepayers want answers | Letters to the editor | Saturday, 24, 2024

The Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc (TRRRA) is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation, or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist the Tamworth Regional Council in its decision making.
Ray Walsh House (RWH) has had $2 million spent on removal of all the internal walls and floor coverings.
We are told by a reliable informant that the asbestos lagging around the air conditioning above the false ceilings is still in place.
We have also been told that all of the fittings in the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) chambers and meeting room on the fourth floor, many being historical artefacts, have been removed and disposed of as waste, as have all of the floor coverings throughout the building.
Essentially the interior of RWH has been gutted. The source of the original asbestos issue does not appear to have been addressed.
The information released under freedom of information contains details of plans for refurbishment and remediation of RWH.
Any amounts that contain estimates of costs have been redacted.
What emerges is a reckless disregard for the preservation of a major community asset valued at $50 million and amortised to $28 million in the TRC 2023 financial statements.
Rumours persist that RWH is to be sold to developers, possibly for demolition, along with the RWH carpark.
Recently it has also emerged that TRC is talking with CBD property owners about possible sale of their premises to TRC for redevelopment as council chambers, with building construction probably at a cost of around $100 million.
It appears that none of the councillors, at least at a formal level, have been notified of these discussions or proposals.
This is the same council is requesting a rate increase of approximately $7 million in 2025-26 and $14 million in 2026-27.
We now have some notion of how TRC will spend that money and how soon they will come back to the community for more rate rises.
The councillors need to be much more active in holding the TRC bureaucracy to account.
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association
The US has had fuel efficiency standards them since the '70s.
Of the developed countries, only Australia and Russia don't have them. Nevertheless, the government's decision to introduce them has created concern that vehicles will cost more and that there are no real alternatives to diesel-powered trucks and tractors.
But the standards only apply to new, light vehicles, not trucks and tractors.
Car dealers may still sell a mix of internal combustion vehicles and electric and hybrid vehicles, as now.
What's changed is that dealers must meet a fleet emissions target encouraging them to buy and sell more low emissions vehicles. It's hard to argue against lower CO2 emissions and cleaner air.
When Australians realise that the towing capacity of the Ford F150 Lightning electric ute at 4.5 tonnes exceeds that of Australia's the Ford Ranger ute at 3.9t, they will want one.
Not only are they cheaper to run and maintain, but power tools and fridges can be plugged into them too.
What's needed now is for state and federal governments to provide incentives to increase the availability and reduce the cost of these amazing vehicles in Australia.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
You and your National Party decreed years ago Kevin (Anderson, Tamworth MP), that there was nothing to warrant Gunnedah having a 24-hour manned police station, so jumping up and down and puffing your chest out now demanding some action is beyond a joke.
The community have been telling you they need more boots on the ground to tackle the issue for decades, but we are still asking.
Goonoo Goonoo Road and Port Stevens cutting were also within your representative years and nothing was done so think how "incredibly frustrated" we have been.
Your foray into Dungowan (Dam) just reaffirms the predicament you and your Nationals put this electorate in when you dropped us and followed your Liberal masters into privatisation.
I am sure when you "took the fight" to parliament that the Minister involved dropped what he was doing and shot up like a meerkat to listen to your call to put a stop to the pain and angst caused by the powerline.
As usual, we see a litany of past tense quotes from Kevin, "some time now', "renewing my calls" and the ever reliable "on this issue previously".
I think you'd be better off door knocking for the Salvos or Red Cross.
Nationals and productivity do not go together and "chomping at the bit" is Nationals speak for "head in the sand". As you were Kevin.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
Former National Party leader, Barnaby Joyce, is a public disgrace.
A disgrace to the parliament, his party and the electorate (New England) he currently represents.
There is no excuse for his recent drunken behaviour. Blaming "prescription medicine" for his antics is altogether too convenient. It is the excuse of choice long used by celebrities.
His resignation as a member of parliament is awaited.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont
Once again our elected Federal Member of Parliament has draw attention to, what appears from the outside, the undesirable culture of Parliament House.
I know of no other employment sector where alcohol in the workplace is so readily accepted as the norm.
I am no teetotaller, but the time for having a drink is not before work, at work, at lunch or while on official duties.
As elected representatives of the people to parliament you are there to do a job to the "best" of your ability.
Can you guarantee you can do that whilst under the influence of alcohol.I have little doubt that the so called "parliamentary culture" that is rife in Canberra is fed by the abuse of alcohol and work place standards as enforced in most other work places throughout Australia.
I call on all parties and independents to recognise this culture and ban alcohol in the parliamentary work place.
I would be happy with a three strikes and your out policy. Is that to much to ask?
I think the Australia voters have had quite enough.
John Fuller, Tamworth
In his article promoting nuclear energy development, Michael de Percy laments the lack of 'open policy debate' around the energy issue ("Where to find power to get us to net zero," February 20).
But he himself fails to mention the concerns of Farmers for Climate Action, an 8000 strong organisation which supports clean energy infrastructure in Australia.
The day before the anti-renewables rally, farmers representing this group brought their message to Canberra.
A survey by Farmers for Climate Action found that more than half of farmers saw climate change as the greatest threat to their livelihood, with less than one percent viewing renewables as a threat.
Of course, proper community engagement on any project is essential, which is why this is now being reviewed.
It would be a shame if landholders' legitimate concerns about climate change, were overshadowed by a noisy few.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.