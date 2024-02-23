Luxury home offers sanctuary for modern living in sought-after location

4 beds | 2 bath | 5 car
Families, prepare to be captivated by this four-bedroom, two-bathroom modern masterpiece nestled in the desirable Moore Creek neighbourhood. Arriving, you'll find yourself wowed by the flourishing, curated garden framing the charming low-maintenance brick and tile exterior of this well-presented family home. Meticulous attention to detail indicates this residence was a labour of love for current owners Phillip and Wendy Hawkins.
Inside, you'll observe a free-flowing layout, complemented by light-filled windows radiating a welcoming ambience. Whether unwinding, entertaining, or simply savouring the moment, the array of luxurious living spaces caters to your every need. These comprise a playroom, theatre room, open-plan dining and kitchen, as well as a bonus family room, featuring a practical blend of plush carpeting and gleaming tiles. The custom designed kitchen will appeal to your inner chef and boasts abundant cupboards, sleek benchtops and premium Miele and Smeg appliances. Every inch is seamlessly integrated with clever storage solutions, ensuring both functionality and aesthetic appeal, and the combination of these spaces ensures you will always be well prepared to host a crowd.
The four spacious bedrooms each exude a serene atmosphere, including the luxurious and private master suite which sports a walk-in robe and luxe ensuite with shower and bath, echoing the vibe of an exclusive spa retreat.
A double garage plus triple vehicle shed securely houses all your vehicles, and your home is powered by an eco-friendly 8.28 kW solar system and Solarhart hot water.
The allure of this residence lies both in its opulent interiors and captivating outdoor spaces. The sprawling garden, covering nearly an acre, has been artfully landscaped with thriving plants and shrubs, and offers a cosy firepit and ample space for playful children and unwinding adults. Formal, tropical, and productive gardens blend beauty with practicality, and the inclusion of native plants invites exploration by wildlife. These enchanting gardens can be admired from multiple outdoor settings, including the spacious covered alfresco.
Nestled within a tranquil enclave, this address is a welcoming place for families seeking respite from the urban hustle, while the abundance of walking paths and bushland invites further exploration and relaxation.
Well-regarded schools, local shops, hospitals and family activities, including the Tamworth Mountain Bike Park are just minutes away, and with contemporary sophistication meeting every home comfort in a serene setting, this versatile family home promises the ultimate lifestyle upgrade.
