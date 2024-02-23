Luxury home offers sanctuary for modern living in sought-after location

Inside, you'll observe a free-flowing layout, complemented by light-filled windows radiating a welcoming ambience. Whether unwinding, entertaining, or simply savouring the moment, the array of luxurious living spaces caters to your every need. These comprise a playroom, theatre room, open-plan dining and kitchen, as well as a bonus family room, featuring a practical blend of plush carpeting and gleaming tiles. The custom designed kitchen will appeal to your inner chef and boasts abundant cupboards, sleek benchtops and premium Miele and Smeg appliances. Every inch is seamlessly integrated with clever storage solutions, ensuring both functionality and aesthetic appeal, and the combination of these spaces ensures you will always be well prepared to host a crowd.