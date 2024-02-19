A man beyond his years: Russell 'stoked' to take on new challenges

Within a few minutes of speaking to Blake Russell, it becomes clear why the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters have earmarked him as a leader of the future.
The 17-year-old is articulate, thoughtful, and self-possessed. And the extent of his drive was apparent even before he had completed high school.
In fact, the former Peel High student said, he knew early on that school "was never really for me".
So, he decided last year that he would leave and pursue an apprenticeship.
"My uncle owns his own auto electrician business, so I went out and did some work with him when I was at school," Russell said.
"Then I went off and started an apprenticeship at the place that he started at."
At his uncle's suggestion, Russell began working at A and K Auto Electrical, and said it has been "really good, they're a great bunch of people".
It takes no small amount of self-confidence to strike out on your own and go against the established norm.
On reflection, Russell realised that he has always been a leader among his age group, and was given positions of responsibility even in primary school.
It makes sense, then, that the Roosters named Russell the under 18s captain for 2024. Last year, his first in the side, he deputised for Brodie Bullock.
But with the incumbent captain's departure, Russell was asked by coach Aaron Cotter to take over the role.
"I played with the boys in the juniors then went away for a bit," he said.
"I came back a few years ago and I've played with them since. Aaron just liked my style of play and how I kept the boys together, so he just reached out and offered it to me. I was stoked."
As a player who drifts "between halfback and fullback", Russell is one of the more vocal members of the team anyway. He takes pride in his ability to organise and motivate the team on the field.
And this year, he believes they are well-positioned to have a crack at finals and a potential premiership after a preliminary final run in 2023.
"Most of us boys went to school together or have played together for a few years, so we're pretty tight," Russell said.
"And most of us are turning 18 this year, so that helps. I think we've only got five kids that are 17."
Russell is not yet sure exactly what kind of leader he will be.
But he is "really excited" to take on the challenge, and knows he has the full support of his teammates.
"Being so close together for so long, they respect me a bit more and tend to listen," Russell said.
