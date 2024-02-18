Storm warning as Moore Creek advance to Australia Cup third round

As thunder rumbled and dark clouds surrounded Tamworth as Moore Creek sealed a two-goal win in their Australia Cup opener late on Sunday afternoon, you couldn't help but think of the irony of their next round opponents.
The Mountain Goats will take on the Northern Storm in Coffs Harbour next weekend after they accounted for Armidale City Westside FC on Saturday.
One of five Northern Inland sides in action over the weekend, two brilliant goals in the space of five minutes midway through the second half saw the Goats get the job done against Sawtell 3-1.
Dan McCormack slotted the first after a great set up and finish.
Minutes later he broke away down the left hand touchline and looked a good chance of a double.
But rather than pull the trigger he delivered a deft cross to Noah Brown, who was steaming in and buried the ball in the back of the net to give the home side a two-goal lead.
It was a sign of what could be to come from the Goats with coach Andy Cygan noting the pace they have in the young forwards they've got.
"We've got quick players and I think that's what'll catch teams out this year," he said.
Sawtell certainly had a few issues with it with all three goals coming off the back of how fast they were able to move the ball forward and across, and had they had "a bit more composure in front of goal" they might have scored a few more goals.
That was about Cygan's only complaint.
"I thought it was really good for a first hit-out," he said.
"I think we did well."
He had a pretty good view of proceedings from his vantage point in goal up the other end, the coach pulling on the gloves while they try to sort out a keeper. Last year's keeper Daniel Snider has moved across to OVA while Dean Hoy is serving a six match suspension.
Only his second game since April last year, Cygan said they've been in touch with a couple of people.
"Hopefully we recruit someone in the next week because it's not a job for me that's for sure," he said.
Up 1-nil at half-time, he was "a bit nervy" when Sawtell drew level, having the benefit of the wind behind them rather than, as it was for the Goats, blowing into their faces.
"It could have gone either way then," he said.
"But we scored a couple of really good goals."
He was particularly impressed with the performances of the younger players such as McCormack, Dom Barbara, Will Hall and Issac Wilson.
