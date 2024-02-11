The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Puss In Boots makes plenty of pals at the Nutrien Classic

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
February 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maisy, Heidi and Frankie Saunders with Puss In Boots at the Nutrien Classic this week. Picture by Ben Jaffrey
Maisy, Heidi and Frankie Saunders with Puss In Boots at the Nutrien Classic this week. Picture by Ben Jaffrey

Most people head to the Nutrien Classic for the horses but it's a cat that has been one of the star attractions in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.