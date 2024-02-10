Three people killed, another critically injured in highway crash

Three people have died, and another remains in a critical condition, following a head-on crash near Armidale.
At about 6:50pm Saturday, February 10, emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Armidale, following reports two vehicles had collided head on.
On arrival, officers attached to New England Police District found a black Holden SUV and a silver Mazda SUV, both damaged due to a head on collision.
The driver of the Holden, a 27-year-old man, and his 27-year-old female passenger, both died at the scene.
The 41 year old male driver of the Mazda, also died at the scene.
The front seat passenger of the Mazda, a 34-year-old woman, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Armidale Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is being urged to contact New England Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.