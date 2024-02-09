40+ photos: all the fashion, flavour and fun from the Walcha Cup

The 139th instalment of the Walcha Cup had a distinct international flavour.
Among the estimated crowd of 1500 people who descended on Walcha Racecourse, on a balmy summer afternoon, were a number of international visitors.
They included Californian duo Shing Kong and Rebecca Ahn.
"This is a unique experience. It's been wonderful," said Oakland native Kong, who is holidaying in Australia.
Nicole Bos, of the Netherlands, was also trackside - where eye-catching summer dresses and arresting headwear dotted the leafy landscape.
Not to be outdone, many of the men also dressed to impress including dapper Spaniard Alex De Azude.
Walcha Jockey Club president Jim Nivison was overseeing his 23rd Walcha Cup.
Nivison said a large part of the meeting's appeal lay in its "community-orientated" allure.
"A lot of people sort of treat it as a reunion as well," he added. "So a lot of people leave town and come back for it.
"It's just a great catch-up, a great social day."
In the $45,000 feature race, the Stephen Meyer-trained Danza In The Dark (Cobi Vitler) beat the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink (Ronald Simpson) by half a length.
