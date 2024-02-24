The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I'd still have to be involved': Star swaps the boots for the coaching pad

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 24 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He won't be lacing up the boots, but James Perrett will still have a big involvement in Gunnedah's 2024 campaign.
He won't be lacing up the boots, but James Perrett will still have a big involvement in Gunnedah's 2024 campaign.

It was always where James Perrett saw himself probably ending up. Just not so soon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.