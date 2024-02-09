Barnaby Joyce sells family home for $1.1 million

The National Party's supposed best retail politician salesman Barnaby Joyce has managed to sell his family home in Tamworth NSW the day before it was due to go to auction.
Located on the southern outskirts of Tamworth at Loomberah, the home reportedly sold for $1.1 million, a doubling in value since he and his former wife Natalie Abberfield bought it a decade ago.
The then-married pair bought the four-bedroom brick home and around five acres of land.
The lifestyle property featured views over the Dungowan Valley and a swimming pool.
Agents from Ray White said property's standout feature was its expansive living areas "perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family".
It had a combination of parquet flooring and natural timber floorboards throughout, cedar windows and cedar French doors that lead out onto the wrap around veranda.
Mr Joyce, the former Nationals' leader and member for New England, is today the Opposition spokesman for veterans' affairs and married former political staffer Vikki Campion late last year.
He is one of a family of eight from a cattle and sheep property near Woolbrook in southern New England where Mr Joyce lives today.
