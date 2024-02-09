The Northern Daily Leader
Barnaby Joyce sells family home for $1.1 million

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
The Joyce's Tamworth home was sold for $1.1 million, the day before the scheduled auction. Pictures by Ray White.
The National Party's supposed best retail politician salesman Barnaby Joyce has managed to sell his family home in Tamworth NSW the day before it was due to go to auction.

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

