We have a youth crime problem, it's time to act

So, the recent article about a home invasion and theft of his car on an 87 year old male by an 18 year old "on bail at the time", who then allegedly goes and attacks another man asleep in his motel room, highlights the youth crime problem we, NSW and also Queensland have.
These youngsters, some as young as 12 and 13 know that they are above the law and will get out to walk the streets tomorrow ...on bail ... and quite often "no convictions recorded" to continue their assaults and thefts.
Yet, if I defend my home and property with force against these out of control juveniles, I become the bad guy. Lock them up to stop this trend or I reserve the right to defend my property however I see fit.
I bet if they broke into and stole a Judge's car or belongings, there would be a rapid change of the judicial view of appropriate punishment.
The only fix is what used to happen ... incarceration ... lock a few up and the rest will back off because they don't like the consequences of getting caught. NO BAIL!
Wayne Newton, Tamworth
Readers will be aware of the recent attempts by the Nationals to delay the introduction of renewable energy sources once again for our electrical generation.
Not many people would invite electrical wind generators, solar panel farms or transmission lines to be constructed on their farm (even when financially compensated for it and receiving a reliable income year after year). Yet everyone would like to have a demonstrated cheaper electrical supply from a non-polluting, sustainable sources.
If there is a better alternative let the National Party provide a coherent, logical, long term and sustainable solution independently proved for the benefit of all Australians.
As stated in the SMH editorial February 8th, 2024 "the Nationals decision to reject renewables is extraordinary and short sighted". It is time for the dinosaurs to evolve.
Let us all remember there is no 'Planet B'.
Ian Regan, Attunga
Mr Joyce, do you take us for a bunch of mugs? Your current campaign to oppose new large-scale wind and solar projects in regional areas is not only economically and environmentally reckless but it also relies-upon a set of arguments that are just downright hypocritical.
You talk of these projects as scars on the landscape - what do you call the open cut coal mines, and CSG gas wells you support in the Hunter and the Pilliga?
You refer to the fact that many of these wind and solar projects are funded by foreign investors - yet I distinctly remember you lobbying the federal government to give the foreign owned Adani coal mine in Queensland a massive loan. Unlike coal and gas, wind and solar are removable additions to our landscape that offer the potential for reliable and sustainable jobs and power.
If you are so worried about the visual impact, why don't you constructively work to find alternative locations. If you are so worried about foreign investment, why don't you propose taxation measures to ensure a fair share of the profits are returned to the Australian people.
One wonders what is in it for you to be so cynically opposed to seeing any of the benefits of this investment flow to our communities.
To actively undermine our economic and environmental future when you know the energy and economic cause you champion has a limited lifespan.
I look forward to seeing where you end up employed post politics. I'm sure it will give us a clear indication of the source of your cynicism.
Jock Gardiner, Tamworth
As long as planet Earth has been in existence the climate has been subject to change. Humans have adapted to climate change to the best of their ability to do so.
The advent of the industrial revolution saw the creation of a new form of climate change, human induced climate change ,caused by burning fossil fuels to create energy which has brought into existence a turbo charged version of climate change, which now challenges all life on planet earth.
Big money is involved in burning fossil fuels to create energy.
Will commonsense prevail and the practice of burning fossil fuels to produce energy cease, or will the attraction of more wealth rule the day leading to the final end of life on planet Earth? Only time will tell.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, South Australia
