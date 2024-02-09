The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

We have a youth crime problem, it's time to act

By Letters to the Editor
February 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth crime is a problem in NSW and Queensland. Picture from file.
Youth crime is a problem in NSW and Queensland. Picture from file.

Youth crime

So, the recent article about a home invasion and theft of his car on an 87 year old male by an 18 year old "on bail at the time", who then allegedly goes and attacks another man asleep in his motel room, highlights the youth crime problem we, NSW and also Queensland have.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.