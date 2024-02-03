'Really worked them over': Sublime Tigers shimmer in Scully Park heat

The Northern Tigers have exploded out of the blocks in the Laurie Daley Cup, crossing for seven tries in a 36-6 win over the North Coast at Scully Park.
As the temperature soared to 35 degrees on Saturday, February 3, the Tigers' quickly climbed through the gears to deliver an opening round statement performance.
Leading 20-6 at half-time, the home side continued to shrug off the scorching heat and Bulldogs defenders after the break.
"Stuck to our game plan, stuck to the structure really good, really worked them over," said Scone-based No. 9 Jack Foley - the Tigers' player of the match.
"We've got a lot to work on still, obviously," he added. "But it was pretty close to how we wanted to play, how we wanted to start."
The under-18 Scone Thoroughbred said there was "a good core group" of Tigers who played in last year's Laurie Daley Cup side, including himself.
That side was edged by Illawarra South Coast in the semi-finals.
Against North Coast, the Tigers opened the scoring when prop Zane Groves crossed from a set move close to the tryline. Braydon Allan converted: 6-0.
Eight minutes later, the Bulldogs posted their sole try of the encounter when No. 3 Brayth Ledger scored from close range. Toby Batten added the extras from out wide: 6-6.
From there, it was all the Tigers: a trifecta of unanswered tries to No. 15 Jayden Seckold, halfback-captain Jordan Hamlin and No.12 Dylan Keane provided the home side with irresistible momentum.
And when No. 16 Jack Mcleod crashed over next to the posts early in the second half, and five-eighth Jackson Smith scored three minutes later and Keane converted, the Tigers led 32-6 and the Bulldogs had wilted under the heat-amplified onslaught.
NORTHERN TIGERS 36 (Dylan Keane 2, Zane Groves, Jayden Seckold, Jordan Hamlin, Jack Mcleod, Jackson Smith tries; Keane 3, Braydon Allan goals) d NORTH COAST 6 (Brayth Ledger try; Toby Batten goal)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.